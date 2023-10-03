YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding both pedestrians and drivers that safety is a shared responsibility.

Since 2018, there have been more than 14,000 pedestrian-related crashes in Ohio, over 800 of which were fatal.

Since then, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties have seen over 300 crashes.

The OSHP encourages pedestrians to put their cell phones and earbuds down so they can see and hear traffic.

Pedestrians should use crosswalks to safely cross the street, and in areas with no sidewalks, they should walk as close to the curb as possible facing oncoming traffic.

At night or during the early morning hours, bright, reflective clothing is recommended, as well as a flashlight, so drivers can see them.

“Be aware of your surroundings and do everything you can to be either a defensive driver or defensive pedestrian by taking those safety tips into consideration,” said Sgt. Bridget Matt.

As for drivers, they are also encouraged to put down distractions and give their full attention to the road.

Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down in residential areas, crosswalks or school zones, which tend to see more pedestrians.