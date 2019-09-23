Highway patrol: Driver taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A hit-and-run accident sent one man to the hospital late Monday morning in Austintown.
The accident took place on Mahoning Avenue and the on-ramp to Route 11 northbound just before noon.
Two cars were involved in the accident.
The driver of a blue Chevy Sedan was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of a black Chevy Cruze drove away to a parking lot near Howard and Mahoning avenues, about a mile away.
No identities were revealed and the accident is still under investigation.
The driver of the black Cruze is cooperating with state troopers.