Highway patrol: Driver taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A hit-and-run accident sent one man to the hospital late Monday morning in Austintown.

The accident took place on Mahoning Avenue and the on-ramp to Route 11 northbound just before noon.

Two cars were involved in the accident.

The driver of a blue Chevy Sedan was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a black Chevy Cruze drove away to a parking lot near Howard and Mahoning avenues, about a mile away.

No identities were revealed and the accident is still under investigation.

The driver of the black Cruze is cooperating with state troopers.

