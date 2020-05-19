Highway Patrol: Driver picking up credit card causes crash on Western Reserve Road

It happened near the Ivy Hills development around 3 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Western Reserve Road was blocked after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the Ivy Hills development in Springfield Township around 3 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, a driver leaning over to pick up a credit card caused the crash. The driver went left of center, hitting another car.

No one was seriously hurt, though one driver was taken to the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

Traffic was down to one lane in the area, though crews were working to clean the crash up.