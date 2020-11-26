Highway Patrol: Driver facing charges after 3-vehicle crash in Hubbard Twp.

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators say the driver of a Nissan pickup truck suspected of using alcohol and drugs caused a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Hubbard Township.

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Charles Vestal, 23, will face charges. They say he ran a red light, causing the crash involving two other vehicles just before 11:30 a.m. on N. Main Street, near Love’s Travel Stop.

Four people were injured, though their injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

Hubbard Township police and the fire department responded to the scene, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

The roadway is blocked while crews clear up the scene. One southbound lane of N. Main Street is reopening, though there may be traffic delays in the area until the scene is cleared.