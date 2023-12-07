HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The final pieces are falling into place for the city’s new Dek Hockey Rink.

It’s located in the Hermitage Athletic Complex on South Debry Road.

Dek Hockey is a variation of ice hockey played with a ball, either on foot or with inline skates.

The rink is full-size and for all ages.

Last September, Hermitage announced a $231,000 grant from the state for the project. The total cost was estimated to be $272,000, with the balance to come from the city.

Hermitage says the official opening day is coming soon.