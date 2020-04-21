High-speed police chase ends in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A high-speed chase ended with a crash in Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they spotted a car they believed had been stolen and the driver led them on a chase around 3:30 p.m. in Boardman, heading north on Market Street.
Witnesses said the car hit an SUV, which became wedged under a truck.
The crash happened at Market Street and St. Louis Avenue.
Four people — two from each car — went to the hospital and are in stable condition.
Market Street will be shut down between Dewey and Chicago avenues until at least 7 p.m.