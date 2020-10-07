High-speed chase ends in crash in East Liverpool

Police said he lost control, rolled the car several times and took out a few utility poles near the Dairy Queen in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – One man faces charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in East Liverpool.

It started just before 1 p.m. Wednesday when Wellsville police tried to stop Jordan Gainer on state Route 39.

Investigators said he took off, leading police on a high-speed chase down Route 7 to East Liverpool.

Police said he lost control, rolled the car several times and took out a few utility poles near the Dairy Queen on West 8th Street.

Gainer was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.

East Liverpool police are charging him with failure to control. He could also face other charges from Wellsville.

