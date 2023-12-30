EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Since the Ohio High School Athletic Association made girls wrestling its own full-fledged varsity sport, participation has skyrocketed and all-girls tournaments have been popping up all over the state. Now, it’s East Liverpool’s turn to play host, and one wrestler who’s been breaking barriers is looking to take the crown for the Queen of the Hill for herself.

If you asked a younger version of East Liverpool high school senior Makyah Newlun where her wrestling career might taker her, “I would have told her, ‘Stick with it. You’re going to be a state-placer, all of this crazy stuff.'”

She’d never have guessed where or just how crazy.

“It still seems unreal, because I would’ve never thought we would have something like that,” Newlun said.

That something will be a first for East Liverpool — and, for that matter, the Upper Ohio Valley — when 58 female wrestlers from 18 schools take the mat on Saturday for the All-Girls Queen of the Hill Wrestling Tournament.

“I don’t know what to expect. I want to say it’s going to be just like wrestling with the boys, but it’s not. I’m excited to find out,” Newlun said.

Ever since she was first introduced to the sport, she was hooked.

“You’re either a lion or gazelle, so you kind of get a predator mindset. You’re ready to go out there and do what you’ve got to do, no matter the circumstances. You’re going out there to win,” Newlun said.

Once the Ohio High School Athletic Association added girls wrestling as its own sport for the 2022-23 school year, Newlun has been a trailblazer for getting other girls into wrestling.

“A lot of people have told me, ‘Oh I would wrestle guys,’ which is completely understandable,” Newlun said. “It’s just an amazing feeling to know that I’m some of these younger girls’ role model, because not many people around here are used to seeing girls wrestling.”

As good as she’s been at recruiting, she’s even better on the mat: Her record as a junior was 24-1, with the lone loss coming in the state semifinals.

“That girl and I have wrestled three times. She’s beat me twice. Once last year, once this year. I beat her once last year,” Newlun said.

“She’s spent as much time on the mat as she has in the gym. It’s an amazing thing, as a coach, to sit back and see an athlete put in so much work and see it paying dividends in the end,” said head wrestling coach Jeremy Shaw.

Newlun’s skills will be full display at an event solely dedicated to girls wrestling.

“It’s going to be an amazing feeling to be able to provide that for her and for her to show off her skills to some of her schoolmates and teachers who may have not had a chance to get out and see her,” Shaw said.

Newlun is focused on taking the title, but also on leaving a lasting impression on wrestling at East Liverpool.

“At tournaments, we’ll sit there and talk, and I’ll give them pieces of advice,” Newlun said. “I’m like, ‘Keep working. That’s all you can do. I got this far in this many years. You can do it, too.”