High school students join YSU’s pep band at Jam the Gym

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, over 100 high school students from 20 different schools were a part of Youngstown State University’s pep band at Jam the Gym.

The students were given shirts to match the rest of the band.

High school students joined the 75 members of YSU’s pep band and together they played during the men’s basketball game against Phoenix of Green Bay.

The program gave high school students an example of what it’s like to play at the college level.

“We really see marching band and our athletic bands as a gateway to campus. We have numerous majors represented in the band. It’s just a way for us to open our door and arms to a lot of perspective Penguins,” said Director of Athletic Bands Brandt Payne.

This is the second year the YSU band has offered this program.