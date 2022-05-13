HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Dog Pound received a special delivery from Pittsburgh high school students Friday morning.

Students from Northgate High School dropped off nine custom-built dog houses at the pound in Howland. The dog houses were designed and built by more than a dozen students in a woodworking class.

The students first visited the pound in Oct. to take measurements for the project and have been working on it ever since.

Superintendent Dr. Caroline Johns said she was approached by a friend of hers who volunteers at the pound about the project. The students said they were happy to see their work put to use.

“It is amazing knowing that all these dogs, like, have a comfy, like place to sleep now,” said freshman Cassidy Lennex.

“It feels amazing. I love animals and stuff and I’ve been to a couple of shelters and adopted some dogs. So, for me to come out here with the rest of my crew is just really nice and fun,” said freshman Charles Walker.

“It’s very nice, like seeing the dogs be happy, have a little home for themselves,” said freshman Julianna Beam.

“The staff and the students, they’re just amazing. Yeah, yeah, they did a really good job. We’re super excited,” said Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss.

Dr. Johns said Northgate received a grant to purchase the supplies to build the dog houses.