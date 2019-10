The Hubbard High School students painted the figure from the Edvard Munch painting known as The Scream

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – It may only be fall, but art students in Trumbull County are already “screaming” for snow.

They’re displaying their artwork on Hubbard Township Road Department plow trucks.

The Hubbard High School students painted the figure from the Edvard Munch painting known as The Scream — only they painted it with a Santa hat.