High school senior running for Hermitage School Board

Local News

"I feel like I am the best voice to show it because of the relationships I have with my peers and teachers"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A senior at Hickory High School is running for the Hermitage School District Board.

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Bucci says that because he is in the classroom every day, he understands the needs of students in a way someone who hasn’t sat at a school desk in 20 years might not understand.

“Serving in student government, I’ve realized that there are a lot of problems at Hickory High School that do not get addressed. I feel like I am the best voice to show it because of the relationships I have with my peers and teachers and administration. I also strongly believe that young voices need to get involved,” he said.

Bucci will be a college freshman in the fall.

He says he will be too young to vote for himself in the primary but wants to bring awareness to problems like mental health in schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com