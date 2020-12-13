High school basketball rivals team up to raise money for local girl battling cancer

At Saturday's girls varsity basketball game, Boardman squared off against Mooney

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A little girl is battling cancer for the second time, and two rival schools stepped up to help her and her family Saturday night.

The teams laced up for a good cause.

“We all got our yellow shoelaces. We paid $10 for them to donate, and Mooney did as well,” said Raegan Burkey, senior captain of Boardman High School’s girls basketball team.

It was all to help Nora Sebella and her fight against cancer.

“We’re putting the donation buckets out as well,” Burkey said.

At Saturday’s girls varsity basketball game, Boardman squared off against Mooney.

But even though they’re rivals on the court, both schools are team Nora.

“It really means a lot because both teams are coming together to support both pediatric cancer and Nora and her family,” Burkey said.

We’re told all the money collected from the shoelaces and the donation buckets will go to Nora and her family.

“To see a little girl battle cancer once, and then to see her battle it again, we knew we had to step up and do something,” said the event’s organizer, Amy Smith.

And step up they did.

“We kind of threw this together quickly, ordering the laces and just collecting donations at the door,” Smith said. “We’re hoping to make a good amount of money. We’re not sure what we’ll make, but any little bit will help.”