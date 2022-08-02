HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard High School Alumni Association Foundation is moving its $175,000 endowment to the YSU Foundation to manage the fund, acknowledge future gifts and distribute funds on the association’s behalf.

The mission of the fund remains to support Hubbard High School graduates in their pursuit of postsecondary education. This fund reflects the increased scope and impact of the YSU Foundation: To assist donors and entities seeking to impact all levels of education in the Valley.

“We are so thankful to have joined with the YSU Foundation to perpetuate the desires of the founding members of the Hubbard High School Alumni Association to provide scholarship assistance to worthy Hubbard High School graduates. The strength of the YSU Foundation will assure us their purpose will continue for many future generations,” said Dennis C. Robb, vice president of the alumni foundation.

The Hubbard High School Alumni Association was founded more than 30 years ago with the goal to provide worthy Hubbard High School graduates financial assistance to further their education, whether it was on the college level or at vocational and trade schools.

While the endowment for these scholarships is held at the YSU Foundation, students can attend any college or vocational school of their choice.

Once awarded, the scholarship committee monitors each recipient to be certain all requirements were met prior to funding the award. During the first few years, the scholarships were in the $150 to $200 range before growing to three $2,000 scholarships this past year. These scholarships are awarded on an annual basis.

By merging HHSAA Foundation’s funds with the YSU Foundation, whose funds are in excess of $300 million, the alumni association’s investments can award more and higher scholarships.