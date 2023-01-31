YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A high bond has been placed for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Youngstown gas station.

Akeem Hargrove is charged in the December shooting death of Devin Bell that happened in a gas station parking lot off of South Avenue, near Interstate 680.

Hargrove is charged with aggravated murder. His bond was set Tuesday at $500,000.

Hargrove was already in the Mahoning County Jail serving a 10-day jail sentence when the murder charge was filed. Court records show he pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and he was sentenced Dec. 15 to two years probation.

Bell was killed December 22.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.