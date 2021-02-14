‘He’s my best friend’: Love stories bloom amidst pandemic

(WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how many of us date across the Valley, but three local couples have been able to make it work.

Couples are celebrating Valentine’s Day across the Valley. Many met online but not Bonnie McCormick and Frank Kuhn.

They first met 20 years ago in high school.

“I always kind of looked at him and thought, ‘Aw, he’s cute, but he’s so young,'” Bonnie said.

“She wouldn’t give me the time of day,” Frank said.

The two re-connected on Facebook last March but didn’t have their first date until May.

Since then, the couple has quickly gotten serious, with Bonnie moving back home to Trumbull County from Pennsylvania.

“That was the last thing I was expecting. I had all but sworn off dating at that point, and I said, “Ah, this is never going to happen.’ And then here he is, showing up and changing my whole world,” she said.

From meeting in school to current students, Dylan Troy and Cameron Fulks met in October on Tinder and had their first date at a drive-in movie a few weeks later.

With the excitement of a new relationship, the couple has tried to be creative with spending time together.

“You wanna go do things. You wanna go places, but you can’t go place obviously with COVID because you’re risking your life and other people’s lives to just go on a date, and I didn’t think that was worth it,” Dylan said.

Dylan says that getting takeout, long drives and slowly meeting each other’s friends and families have all made the couple stronger.

“He’s my best friend, and because of this pandemic, I was lucky enough to meet him, and I wouldn’t have changed that for the world,” Dylan said.

The pandemic hasn’t only impacted things for couples meeting.

Alexandria Fink and Will Lindberg had their first few dates in late February and early March last year.

As of September, they’re engaged.

The couple thought that having time alone during quarantine allowed them to focus on each other.

“Because you had to quarantine, a lot of friends of mine or friends of his — we couldn’t see them due to the quarantine. We just had each other, and so there was no outside opinion on our relationship, so we could just focus on each other,” Alexandria said.

The two met as coworkers a couple years ago. Back then, they didn’t listen to the advice of a manager who thought they should date.

Now, they have advice for others.

“You know, if you make each other happy, that’s what counts even with differences or something like that,” Alexandria said. “Opinion?”

“About right,” Will said. “Don’t go looking for anything. It’ll come to you eventually.”