ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Beaver Local Schools got a surprise Tuesday from a special green guest.

The Grinch stopped by to say hello to the kids, and of course, he was up to his old tricks.

Luckily, the St. Clair Township Police Department was on hand to make sure he didn’t get too out of hand.

The department spearheaded The Grinch series on its Facebook page and uses the visits to help spread some holiday cheer and engage with the community.

“We go to some of the nursing homes, visit some of the elderly people. It’s just a little bit of us giving back. It’s a fun time. We all enjoy it. My officers all buy into it. The Grinch really puts himself into character. He’s just as ornery as ever,” said St. Clair Township Police Chief Brian McKenzie.

The Grinch even attempted to take WKBN’s news cars for a spin, but the police kept him from getting away!