Heroes honored for saving Cortland officer’s life following heart attack

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Over a dozen heroes were honored Monday night for jumping into action when a Cortland police officer crashed his cruiser after having a heart attack last month.

Following a brief city council meeting, Mayor James Woofter issued a proclamation honoring each individual who aided Officer Nicholas Mancini.

Among those recognized were the bystanders who saw Mancini’s cruiser speed across Route 5, first responders from Cortland and Bazetta and the 911 dispatchers who took the call.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said their quick action was absolutely instrumental in saving Mancini’s life.

“It’s a very small token of what we can do to show our appreciation for what they did. Everybody jumped in and played their part that night and because of that, Officer Mancini is still with us today. There was a lot of people that played a very important role in that and if one piece of the puzzle wouldn’t have fallen into place, he might not be with us,” Morris said.

Morris said Mancini continues to heal at home and is in good spirits, sending his thanks once again to this group of heroes.