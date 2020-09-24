Hern Brothers band celebrates 4 decades entertaining the Valley

The band's 40th Anniversary performance will be this weekend in Mercer County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the area’s longest-running bands will be celebrating 40 years entertaining in the Valley.

The Hern Brothers band first got together in 1980, playing five or six times a week at the various nightclubs around Youngstown.

The band’s 40th Anniversary performance will be this weekend at the Reynolds Drive-In in Mercer County.

The Hern Brothers are Rick and Dave Hernandez. They’re a rock n roll band, playing music from many different eras.

“I believe, probably, the success of the Hern Brothers is that we’ve always kept an eye on the checks and balances of the business. We’ve stuck together. I guess we could say we have a lot of brotherly love,” Rick Hernandez said.

Dave Hernandez said another part of their success is the commitment both brothers have to the band.

“One thing is for sure, the Hern Brothers from that 1980 mark went on and we never stopped. Rick and I have never played in another band. We’ve always promoted this one band with our heart and soul.”

The Hern Brothers Band will hold its 40th Anniversary performance Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Reynolds Drive-in in Transfer, PA. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $40 per vehicle with four people inside.