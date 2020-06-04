Hermitage Walmart to begin free COVID-19 testing

Walmart is teaming up with Quest Diagnostics to offer free COVID-19 testing

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Walmart is teaming up with Quest Diagnostics to offer free COVID-19 testing at various locations in Pennsylvania including Hermitage.

A soft launch of the drive-thru sites will begin June 5 at five locations, including the Walmart Supercenter on N. Hermitage Road.

Other sites include Clarion, Erie, Montoursville and Clearfield.

These sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients. Registration is required one day in advance.

“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate,”Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “If your symptoms worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, please seek immediate care.”

At this time the testing is free but registration is required at Quest’s patient portal.

Additional testing sites will be announced and listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea

Chills

Repeating shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

The testing network has expanded to include other retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid and Patient First along with hospitals, clinics and other locations.