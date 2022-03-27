HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Lacrosse is a growing sport across the country and in Mercer County, two high school sophomores started a team for the school.

Donny DeBlasio and Rocco Russo grew up playing lacrosse. In Mercer County, no high school lacrosse teams exist — until they created the Hermitage Hawks.

“When Donny came to the school asking me if I knew of any lacrosse teams around here, there’s only one that’s near us so we could play for down in New Castle,” Russo said.

“I just couldn’t believe that there wasn’t any teams around here, I mean, continuing, there were no teams and anywhere in the county,” DeBlasio said.

Some teammates had never picked up a lacrosse stick before this season — but anyone can play the sport.

“You don’t have to have a specific framework to play, you don’t have to be tall, you don’t have to be fast, you can do a lot of different things with your athleticism,” said Hermitage Hawks head coach Don DeBlasio.

Lacrosse has grown rapidly over the last two decades.

According to U.S. Lacrosse, there were over 825,000 active players of all ages in 2017.

That’s more than triple the players in 2001. The Hawks are looking to continue the sport’s growth.

“No one really watching it — it’s not as televised and I think it’d just be a lot cooler if there’s more people around here that played it,” Russo said.

“Our goals for this year are really grow the sport in the area — the kids are learning they’re going to improve and most of all, have fun with this,” said coach DeBlasio.

“Let’s have a great season, win a lot of games and come out ready,” Donny DeBlasio said.

The Hawks first home game is this Friday at Hickory High School. They’re playing Canfield High School at 7 p.m.