Hermitage roundabout officially opens

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The new roundabout in Hermitage has been open now for a few days, but a ceremony took place Monday marking the completion of the project.

Representatives from PennDOT, the City of Hermitage and the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce were all on hand for the event.

The new roundabout is at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street, right in front of the Shenango Valley Mall.

With this new addition, there are now plans for new development.

“This sits adjacent to the Shenango Valley Mall property, which there are plans to have the property developed into what we are calling the town center. It will look very much different,” said Bill Moder, president of the Hermitage Board of Commissioners.

There’s still more work to be done, including lighting and landscaping that will go on into next month.