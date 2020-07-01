Hermitage police: New developments may help solve newborn’s death 50 years later

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – There are new developments in a cold case involving a baby who was found dead in Hermitage 50 years ago.

On July 2, 1970, the remains of a white newborn girl were found near a dirt road off Lynnwood Drive, in what was then Hickory Township.

According to investigators, the baby was born less than a week before and received medical treatment consistent with that provided in a hospital.

Hermitage Deputy Chief Joel Ristvey said recent advancements in DNA technology should help investigators identify the baby and her mother and father.

Ristvey wanted to send the following message to whoever left the baby’s remains there 50 years ago:

“The DNA will tell us who placed the baby there that day, but it won’t tell us why. It won’t tell us the emotions you must have been struggling with that day, the pain you must have experienced. It won’t tell us why you initially rendered care but then couldn’t care for her any longer. It won’t tell us the turmoil you’ve felt inside ever since. It won’t reveal the number of times you considered coming forward but were too scared. It won’t tell us the family and friends you’ve created in the time that has passed. It won’t tell us the good you’ve done and it won’t tell us the person you really are. Only you can tell us that. Only you can help your loved ones understand. DNA can’t do that.”

Ristvey said he wants to give that person the chance to speak to him before DNA results come back. He can be reached directly at 724-983-6782 ext. 3.