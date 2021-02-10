Hermitage Police Dept. breaks ‘new ground’ with community officer

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Hermitage Police Department has a new program inspired by protests for social justice in 2020.

Officer Sammy Staples was appointed as a community engagement officer. He will reach out to businesses, churches, and other organizations and people about the department’s work.

“We’re trying to establish something that’s different and that’s going to change the norm, or what you could call the norm, unfortunately. So, just to break new ground and build that trust and get those bridges back,” Staples said.

Staples has been with the department for 11 years. He started this new role on January 1.

Chief Eric Jewell had the idea because of the protests surrounding what happened to George Floyd.

“We want to show who we are. We want to hear what the community has to say. We want to hear ideas on how we can serve and protect better, and overall, just provide an absolute better quality of life for everyone,” Jewell said.

NAACP President Kenneth Huston said the idea is refreshing.

“It builds a very transparent vehicle of communication whenever, unfortunately, something may happen,” Huston said.

The program is for one year, but the department hopes it will be extended. Jewell and Staples hope to have a citizen’s police academy in the fall. They’re excited to see how the program will grow.

“I’m not aware of any other program like in the Shenango Valley. I’m hoping that other deparmtents may want to catch on,” Jewell said.

Jewell hopes the program will attract more diversity among people joining the department, both from communities of color and women. Huston commends that effort. He says some of the best ideas across Pennsylvania come from small or mid-sized communities like Hermitage.