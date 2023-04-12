HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Buhl Park has America’s only free 9-hole golf course. It has another place to enjoy on a good weather day.

The pickleball courts opened Wednesday for another season. Six blue and green courts sit right next to the golf course and driving range.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the USA. These courts were installed in late 2019, and this is the fourth season they will be used.

The sport is easy to learn and easy to enjoy. Buhl Park hosts players from beginner to advanced levels.

“It’s great to have them in this area. We play with friends. You have exercise, and it’s great to have these courts here. It’s fun, said Lois Titus.

A new, dotted line was added to the courts for singles play.