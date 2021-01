Saturday will be its third drive-thru pet food distribution event

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Tails of Hope in Hermitage is hosting its third drive-thru cat and dog food distribution event.

The event is funded by the Glenn & Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation.

The food distribution will be held Saturday at 2450 Hoezle Road in Hermitage. It will be first come, first served.