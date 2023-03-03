HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Summer will be here before we know it. The city of Hermitage is already getting ready for its second year of night markets.

Last year, the city hosted four monthly markets starting in the summer. Each one featured a variety of local farmers, food trucks, vendors and more.

Organizers are excited to bring the markets back after a successful first year.

“I think everyone was thrilled with how things worked out, both the staff that worked so hard to put everything together, the vendors were really happy to have the opportunity and happy to be a part of it. The community seemed to turn out and started to look forward to them more and more as they started to go on,” said Jessica Gotch, director of Recreation and Community Events.

The night markets will start in July, happening once a month until October. They will be on Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. in front of the Hermitage Municipal Offices.

Gotch says they are excited to continue growing the events.

They are still looking for vendors. If interested, visit the Hermitage Night Market website or email events@hermitage.net for more information.