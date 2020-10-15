Hermitage mother reports son with autism was victim of hate crime

The boy was checked out at the hospital

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A Hermitage woman says her bi-racial son who lives with autism was the victim of a hate crime on Saturday.

Erika Sechler says her son was at the movies with friends.

According to her son, a man walked up to him and called him a racial slur, stole his phone and smacked him in the mouth with it, busting his lip. He was taken to the hospital.

Sechler says they filed a police report and just want to see the person responsible caught.

“My son is terrified. He’s emotional, his anxiety has gone up, he hasn’t been able to sleep, focus on his studies at school. He said, ‘Mom, why me? I’m a good kid. I don’t bother anybody,'” Sechler said.

Hermitage police say they are investigating the incident and working to get video from the movie theater.