Hermitage mom and daughter charged with stealing nearly $500K

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two women from Hermitage will face trial later this year after appearing in court Thursday in Sharon.

Both Roseann Sanoski and her daughter Cheryl are charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from the estate of Roseann’s mother.

According to court documents, the two suspects obtained life insurance annuities for themselves with the money as well as purchasing cash advances and other goods charged to the victim’s credit card.

Prosecutors say the pair also used some of the money to gamble at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown.

Both women remain free on bond.