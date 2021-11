HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade was back Saturday night after being canceled for the first time ever last year.

The parade started on East State Street and ended at the mall.

In past years, over 15,000 people have showed up with 60 entries including floats, music, high school bands, a food drive and pre-parade race.

The parade is a holiday tradition for people in the area and gives an extra boost to local businesses and restaurants from all the traffic.