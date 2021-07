HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – There will be a two-day arts festival July 31 and Aug. 1 in Hermitage.

It’s being held at the Rodney White Park. Artists will have their work for sale.

There will also be music, children’s activities and cultural events. The band Menagerie will perform Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

There will be fireworks Saturday night, a 5K run at 7 a.m. Sunday and a pet costume contest Sunday.

The festival runs from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.