Hermitage gym owner dismayed by governor’s new orders, says he will remain open again

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – New restrictions start just after midnight in Pennsylvania.

One of the governor’s new orders is that gyms and fitness centers have to close again. The order lasts for three weeks.

They were closed for three months earlier this year by the governor, before being allowed to reopen under new safety measures.

PREP Fitness in Hermitage closed during the first shutdown but reopened against the order. A citation against the owner was dropped.

Now, the fitness center has to go through this again.

“I’m going to stay open. I made my stance pretty clear the first time around. The first time around, we were promised certain things that they didn’t follow through with. This time, we’re not even getting those promises,” said owner Joe Joseph.

Joseph read through the order and could not find any indication of help for small businesses or any plan to keep businesses afloat. He also didn’t understand why college and pro sports can play, but not high school sports.