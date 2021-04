City leaders want to make the city more vibrant and walkable

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage is getting another million dollars toward a major transformation.

The grant is from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for what city leaders call a town center project.

They want to make the city more vibrant and walkable.

This will include new roads, sidewalks and lanscaping.

Including this grant, the city now has around $5.5 million in funding for the project.