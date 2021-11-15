Hermitage elementary school looks to fulfill students holiday needs

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — With the holidays right around the corner, the Hermitage School District is getting ready for their annual angel giving tree.

The tree helps bring gifts to students and families who are struggling during the holidays. There are about 80 wishlists at Artman Elementary School. They are in need of clothes, coats, shoes and toys.

“Just knowing that we are able to take some of the stress off and fulfill a wish for a child… we don’t want any of our children to go without a holiday,” said Artman Elementary child services specialist Patricia Bruzzese.

Those looking to donate are asked to contact the school at 724-981-8750 to pick a wishlist. Donations are due by Wednesday, Dec. 8.