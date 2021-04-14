Hermitage company creates eco-friendly product everyone uses

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – CCL Container in Hermitage is Introducing an eco-friendly reusable aluminum beverage cup.

It’s called the ReCup, dubbed for its refillable, reusable and recyclable properties.

It’s manufactured entirely from virgin aluminum. It’s water-resistant, rust-proof, and can be used in a multitude of ways.

“It would work well in arenas, concert venues, things like that. If you throw them in the trash, then they’re absolutely recyclable. This cup, even though it has coatings on it and ink, it is totally recyclable,” said Kim Kizer, vice president of sales for CCL Container.

You can also keep the ReCup as a souvenir from any of those events. It also comes in sizes from 8 ounces all the way to 24 ounces. They are also stackable and customizable.

“We can print them specific to that location, to that game, to that day,” said John Bischoff, director of product development for CCL Container.

Anyone can purchase the cups as long as the minimum quantity is met.

The manufacturing process comes full circle. The scrap material from the line goes back into the raw material that creates new slugs.

“It starts out as an aluminum slug, looks like a hockey puck. We extrude it out into a cylinder, we trim it, we clean it, we coat it inside and out, we form it, and then we package it,” Bischoff said.

From design to creation, CCL Container is a one-stop-shop, which Senior Graphic Artist Bobby Meeks says is really beneficial.

“We take either our art or the customer’s art, we process it, proof it out. Once it’s approved, we can make it go right to direct plate. We also have our own colors in-house,” Meeks said.

They all say what’s most important about the cup is that it is good for the environment and helps reduce the carbon footprint one cup at a time.