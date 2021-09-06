Hermitage celebrates 40 years of Buhl Day

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Buhl Day began more than a century ago as a way to commemorate Frank and Julia Buhl’s contributions to Hermitage.

After a long break, the celebration was brought back to the area. Monday, many gathered to celebrate 40 years of Buhl Day.

“Frank and Julia Buhl, who donated this lovely park to the community, wanted to have a picnic in the park for the community. Hence Buhl Day was born. It lasted until the beginning of WWII and then it stopped for about 30 years,” said Buhl Day committee secretary Sue McLaughlin.

She said the day is all about the community. It was brought back in 1979. Last year would have marked 30 years, but the celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It is the place where you come on Buhl Day, otherwise known as Labor Day. Not in this community, in this community it’s Buhl Day. There will be several thousand people here,” said committee co-chairman Karen Campman Emmett.

Many have been attending the celebration for years.

“Oh, I think it’s the community, without any doubt the people that come out, it’s always a great crowd. We get a following that comes back every year,” said vendor Larry Schuler.

Schuler and his wife Jeri have been vendors at Buhl Day for about eight years. They said the fantastic community members keep them coming back.