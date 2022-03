HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — FedEx is opening a distribution center in Hermitage that will affect three businesses.

One of those businesses is Webb Winery.

Sunday night, the winery announced on Facebook Live it is moving into the Schwebel’s Bakery Outlet in Hermitage on State Street.

The move will happen sometime in May after Mother’s Day.

Their last outdoor event at their current location will be their Spring Fling in early May.