Here’s where you can donate blood in the Valley next month

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment and must wear a face mask at the drive

Credit: American Red Cross/Simon’s Photo/Moment/GettyImages

(WKBN) – As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available to people across the Valley, the American Red Cross wants to remind the community the blood donations are still needed this spring.

Donors, especially with type O blood, are needed in May to make sure blood products are available for patients through summer.

The American Red Cross said there’s no waiting period after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as long as the donor is symptom-free, feels well and can give the vaccine manufacturer’s name.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma in May will be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper. Those who donate May 1 through May 15 will also get a $5 Amazon gift card.

The following local blood drives will be available:

Columbiana County

Salem
May 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St.
May 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State St.

Mahoning County

Austintown
May 4 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd.
May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Boardman
May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.
May 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Dr.
May 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Boardman United Method Church, 6809 Market St.

Damascus
May 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Damascus United Methodist Church, 300 Valley Rd.

North Jackson
May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jackson Milton High School, 13910 Mahoning Ave.

Poland
May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.
May 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Rd.

Youngstown
May 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Trumbull County

Brookfield
May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tiffany’s Banquet Center, 601 Bedford Rd. SE

Cortland
May 11 from noon to 6 p.m., Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 N Park Ave. Ext
May 12 from noon to 5:30 p.m., Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St.

Newton Falls
May 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., St Mary’s Social Hall, 120 Maple Dr.

Niles
May 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd.

Warren
May 3 from noon to 6 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd.
May 4 from noon to 6 p.m., Champion Christian Church, 151 Center St. W
May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market St.

Red Cross blood drives and donation centers follow the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment and must wear a face mask at the drive.

