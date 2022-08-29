CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can’t miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year.

“The community response was phenomenal, just unbelievable. I was even shocked myself,” said Leo Connelly, Jr., senior vice commander.

Connelly was putting American flags in place around the purple tent on Monday. Starting Wednesday, he’s ready to answer questions about the Purple Heart and how it represents the cost of freedom, and how many of the recipients never got to see the medal themselves.

“This gives that 99% that didn’t go to the military, just makes them aware. If they don’t honor it, that means they don’t understand it. So, that’s what we do here. That’s what we do out in the streets,” Connelly said.

He is ready to help veterans find answers for their education and medical conditions. And he believes the tent will see plenty of Afghan and Iraqi veterans this year.

“It’s kind of like a build-up for me because when I see the good it does, I want to do it all the more,” Connelly said.

The purple tent is also where you can support The Military Order of the Purple Heart. It had a raffle last year for a 55-inch TV and started a scholarship fund benefitting those who have a Purple Heart recipient in their bloodline. This year, the raffle is bigger with a pair of 65-inch TVs donated by Meijer.

“I am just I’m like a kid in a candy store when she told me two TVs. First of all, I was blessed to get one, and I was blessed to put this company, which is a gigantic company, in support of us, the Purple Heart,” Connelly said.

Tickets for the raffle are just $1 or you can spend $5 and get six tickets. The winners will be picked on the final day of the fair at 6 p.m. The raffle raised over $5,000 last year.