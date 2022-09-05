CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair.

Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft.

Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 Palmyra Rd., and they will shuttle you to the fairgrounds.

Last day of the Canfield Fair, still an opportunity to come out and see everything. Last night we did get about three inches of rain at the air and the parking lots are soft and saturated.

They are running two, 40-passenger buses on a continuous loop from 12 p.m. to midnight.

The parking supervisor says to be careful when pulling in and out of exits, areas where the grounds is repeatedly run over you don’t want to rev the engine, going slowly will keep you from getting stuck.

Some of the parking lanes have gone down to one lane only.

If you feel uncomfortable parking at the fair, they will have public transportation buses picking up and dropping off at gate 5.