Here is what’s opening this week in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Plans to reopen Ohio take anther big step this week.

Tuesday, May 12, retail stores will reopen, including the Eastwood Mall in Niles and the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Both malls and all retailers will have extra safeguards in place as mandated by the Ohio Department of Health., including maintaining social distancing of six feet and employees, in most cases, will be required to wear a mask and customers are urged to do so.

With retail stores reopening and many other businesses opening their doors last week, 89% of the state’s economy will be back up and running.

When asked on Fox News Sunday about the Ohio’s reopening plan, Governor Mike DeWine said reopneing the state comes with risks.

“It’s really a risk no matter what we do. It’s a risk if we don’t do anything. It’s a risk if we do this. What we have done is come up with best practices for businesses to reopen,” DeWine said.

On Friday, May 15, hair salons, spas and barbershops can open back up with extra safety precautions.

Restaurants and bars can also reopen Friday with outdoor seating. They can begin to serve customers indoors on May 21.