YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As this week marks the start of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, here’s what you need to know to stay safe.

In 2022, Mahoning County saw 34 fatal car accidents due to impaired driving.

It is illegal to drive or operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. To put that in perspective, a 0.08 BAC requires an average adult male to consume about four drinks — which are 12-ounce beers — over the course of two hours.

Buzzed driving is considered drunk driving.

“This is where law enforcement will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers,” said Susan Viars, with Mahoning County Safe Communities. “When we say impaired, it can be anything from alcohol, marijuana — even prescription medications — that might effect someone’s driving ability.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4. The goal is to reduce OVI-related crashes, injuries and deaths on Ohio’s highways.