Hempfield Twp. business damaged by fire

HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A Mercer County business was damaged by fire on Thursday.

Several crews were called just after 2 p.m. to Northeast Industrial manufacturing on Keystone Road.

The fire broke out in the paint booth exhaust system.

Firefighters said it was a “stubborn fire” and not their first at this facility. Crews were called to a similar fire there five years ago.

The paint booth will be down for a few days, but the company does have another booth, so they will keep working.

Northeast Industrial Manufacturing makes garbage dumpsters.