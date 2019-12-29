Helping people through tough times by ‘paying it forward’

Take what you need, leave what you can, that's the idea of "Pay it Forward" boxes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — One man created the idea of what he calls ‘pay it forward’ boxes, in hope to help people get through hard times.

These boxes can be seen around Mahoning County.

Take what you need, leave what you can, that’s the idea of “Pay it Forward” boxes.

The latest box has been put up and filled in Boardman with non-perishable donation items.

Joe Danyi is the owner of Youngstown Computer in Struthers. He and his son Ryan started the idea two years ago.

‘Pay it forward’ boxes can be found at the following locations: