YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can spread holiday cheer by supporting people that are in recovery, for substance use disorder or a mental health problem.

The Helping Hands Tree initiative supports adults and their children. It’s the fourth year for the program which is run by Broadway Recovery Services in Youngstown.

You can claim a virtual ornament on the Broadway Recovery Services website. You’ll get information about the items they want — clothing, hygiene items, or just a haircut. You then pledge to buy those items, wrap them, and deliver them to the Broadway Recovery Services office.

“Raising awareness for all of the residents of Mahoning County who are struggling, who are challenged by this disorder. It’s so important for their children, especially, to receive something while they’re recovering because they can turn around and become part of our community,” said Laura Lonardo, program coordinator.

There’s still time to claim an ornament. The deadline for delivering the gift is December 18.