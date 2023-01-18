YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People living in downtown Youngstown’s International Towers learned Wednesday night that help is on the way to make their building a better place to live.

Kelli Way, who lives at International Towers, told Youngstown City Council there are major drug problems, the HVAC system doesn’t work properly and the building is filthy.

It’s owned by the Cleveland-based Millennium Company, officials of which say they’ll come tour the building in a few weeks to see what can be done.

Law Director Jeff Limbian called the situation appalling and cited one example.

“In the last year, two people have died there. One had been deceased for such a long period of time and no one noticed it that her face actually liquified into the ground,” Limbian said.

City council also approved creating an Energy Special Improvement District that will allow the Doubletree Hotel downtown to restructure in loans.

Council also approved $50,000 in ARP funds for the Boardman-based Family Tech Connect to help the city’s seniors with technology coaching.

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak was also named chairman of the finance committee, replacing Lauren McNally.