YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Help Network hosted a kickoff event for the Hope in Motion campaign at the Covelli Centre on Thursday.

A purple passenger bus was parked in the lot, allowing people to sign their names in support of the cause.

State and local mental health plus community leaders were at the public event.

Help Network CEO Vince Brancaccio was also in attendance and spoke about how the organization is there when you need help the most.

“The three numbers ‘9-8-8’ are easy to remember. We want to remind the community these three numbers, 9-8-8, will connect them to someone that cares, someone who can help, most importantly, someone who can provide hope,” Brancaccio said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, you’re encouraged to call the 9-8-8 hotline.