YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Letter carriers will be picking up more than just envelopes and packages on Saturday.

Saturday is the 30th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive for the National Association of Letter Carriers.

On Saturday, people can leave non-perishable food items at their mailboxes. Letter carriers will collect them to donate to local food banks in each community.

Some suggested items to donate include cereal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals such as soup, chili and pasta, juice, peanut butter, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna, chicken or turkey, and canned or dry beans.