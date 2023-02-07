CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers with cattle near Friday’s derailment scene are getting a hand — if they need it — to keep their animals safe.

A letter was sent to livestock producers Monday evening by staff with the Ohio State Extension office in Canfield. It let them know if their cattle needed to be moved away from the evacuation zone, the county fairgrounds in Canfield and Lisbon were open to them.

The letter adds that if livestock could not be moved, producers should make sure the animals are safe, with access to hay, feed and clean water.