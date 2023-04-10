GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An ATV rider was flown to the hospital after his vehicle tipped over on him Saturday.

Emergency crews were called about 3:45 p.m. to a slag hill behind a business on Mill Street, near Interstate 80.

Witnesses said the rider attempted to climb a very steep hill and the ATV flipped on top of him.

The witnesses pulled the ATV off of the victim and waited with him until help arrived.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s Main Trauma Center. His condition was not listed in the police report.